Suspended staff vow to return to campus

By Damali Mukhaye.

The leaders of Makerere University Academic Staff Association who were suspended last year have vowed to return to office if the university management does not follow legal procedures within four weeks.

The vice chancellor of the university Prof Barnabas Nawangwe on 21st December 2019 suspended Bennet Magara and Joseph Kalema, the MUASA chairperson and deputy for attempting to disrupt a session of the university council.

Speaking to KFM, the two staff say that according to the employments act, the suspension is supposed to last four weeks but to date, they have not been summoned to defend themselves.

They says that if the weeks elapse without being summoned, they will return to campus.

