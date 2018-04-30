Suspected rustlers loot over 60 goats in Kitgum

Suspected South Sudanese rustlers have looted over 60 goats from villages in Orom Sub County, Kitgum District.

Quillino Olum, the Orom Sub County LC III Chairperson says the most affected areas are Kiteny and Okut, which are situated at the borders between Uganda and South Sudan.

Olum says the stolen goats are yet to be recovered by the owners.

He also reveals that a local farmer was also recently killed in Kiteny and another robbed of his valuables.

Olum blames the surge in attacks on the local community by South Sudanese rustlers on inadequate numbers of officials of Anti-Stock Theft Unit.