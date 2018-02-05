Suspected Mozey Radio killer arrested

By Andrew Bagala

A man suspected to have killed Moses Ssekigobo who was widely known by the stage name Mozey Radio has been arrested by police.

Godfrey Wamala alias Troy is alleged to have beaten Radio, while at De Bar, a popular hangout in Entebbe town causing head injuries that later led to his death at Case Hospital where he had been admitted for about a week.

According to Katwe Division Police Commander Frantile Lwamusaayi, the suspect was arrested on Sunday night in Kyengera, Wakiso district where he was hiding at a friend’s home.

He was then taken to Katwe police station where he recorded a statement before being transferred to Entebbe police station where the offence was committed.

The officers, who participated in his arrest said he confirmed to them that he was with Mowzey, David Washington Ebangit, Pamela Musiimire, one Hassan and others on the fateful day.

He said when the fracas started they were seated on the same table.

He said the fracas was sparked off when Mowzey poured alcohol on Hassan, who got angry and attempted to fight but the two were separated before they could even exchange fists.

He said the bar personnel intervened.

He reportedly told investigators that during the scuffle, men whom he didn’t know came and grabbed Mowzey near the table and dragged him outside of the bar.

He said Mowzey’s colleagues, including Washington, remained seated, but he moved out of the bar only to find Mowzey lying down motionless near the entrance.

Although he denied beating Mowzey, De Bar managers, who are currently detained by the police accuse him of have assaulted the deceased.

He said it was then that all the people came to his aid and Pamela, Washington and others took the motionless Mowzey to the medical centre.

He said thereafter, he went back to home but learnt two days after the incident that the police was hunting for him, which triggered him to go into hiding.

Mowzey died at Case Hospital on February 1 and he was buried on Saturday at Nakawuku in Wakiso District.