Susan Magara’s Father – this social media era believes in working less & earning more

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

The increasing crime rate has been attributed to the increasing misuse of social media platforms that have created an illusion in minds of the young generation.

While leading a requiem mass for slain Susan Magara, the Father John Mungyereza the Parish Priest of Mbuya said this era has created a fragile generation which believes in working less and earning more.

He said the people who kidnaped and eve ntually killed the 28 year old did not think about the future of this young soul, her family and friends, but rather the need to satisfy their greed for money.

He has however asked for quick investigation into the gruesome murder.