Susan Magara murder suspects complain of torture

By Ruth Anderah.

The eight suspects accused of kidnap and murder of Susan Magara have complained of torture and inhumane treatment that they were subjected to while in police custody and the inadequate medical treatment they got to Luzira prison.

The eight led by USAFI market Mosque Imam Mahad Kasalita revealed this before Buganda Road court grade one magistrate Charles Yeteise.

However the prison authorities defended themselves before the magistrate saying the suspects receive treatment from the prison’s medical facility and in case of any emergencies, it’s the duty of the doctors to make necessary referrals.

The suspects are receiving legal services from the Uganda Muslim lawyers Association whose chairperson Abdul -Hakim Lubega has promised to seriously take on these complaints.