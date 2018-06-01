Susan Magara murder and kidnap suspects to return to court today

By Ruth Anderah.

Nine people accused of participating in the murder and kidnap of Susan Magara are expected to return to court this morning.

The nine are expected to appear before Buganda Road court grade one magistrate Charles Yeteise to know the stage of police investigations in the case.

The suspects include; Patrick Kasaija,36, Yusuf Lubega,32, a bodaboda rider, Hussein Wasswa,22, a hawker, Muzamiru Ssali,27, bodaboda rider, Hajara Nakandi,35, a teacher, Abubaker Kyewolwa,30,a businessman Mahad Kasalita an Imam at Usafi Mosque, Hassan Kato Miiro,22, and Ismail Bukenya a businessman.

All suspects are on remand at Luzira prison and were first appeared in court on May 18th 2018 and were denied to say anything on capital offences.

Prosecution states that the suspects and others still at large on February 7, 2018 kidnapped Magara with intent to procure a ransom or benefit from her liberation from the danger of being murdered.

It further stated that the accused and others still at large on the February 27 at Kigo in Wakiso district murdered Magara.