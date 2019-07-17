Susan Magara key suspect applies for bail

By Ruth Anderah.

The High court in Kampala has set July 30th 2019 to hear an application filed by one of the Susan Magara key suspect Patrick Agaba alias Pato seeking his release on bail.

Pato who was arrested and extradited from South Africa on charges of murder was however last month charged before Makindye chief magistrates court with the kidnap of another woman Joan Alupo.

Prosecution states that on May 1st2013 Agaba with others still at large while in Muyenga within Kampala, kidnap Alupo and keep her for 2 days with an intent to procure a ransom of $ 400, 000 from her relatives in exchange for her freedom.

Pato however did not plead to the charges which are only triable by the High court and exercised his right to apply for bail before a court with competent jurisdiction.

In his bail application filed by his lawyer Robert Mackay, Pato asks court to grant him temporary freedom in order to be able to fend for his young family of a wife and 2 children him being the sole bread winner.

The bail application will be presided over by Justice Yasin Nyanzi.

