Summon Kasaija to explain YLP transfer to State House – Mukwaya

By Moses Kyeyune.

The Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development Hajjat Janat Mukwaya has asked lawmakers on Parliament’s Committee of Gender to summon her counterpart MatiaKasaija the minister of Finance, to explain the transfer of Youth Livelihood Fund to State House.

This comes after the Fund that has since inception close to a decade ago was allocated no Code for the budget.

Finance also trimmed the Programs budget under institutional support to only shs 3.3b compared to shs 7.7b that had been budgeted.

A total allocation of shs 130b is slated to move to State House, following a presidential directive.

While appearing before the committee on Wednesday, Mrs Mukwaya also asked the committee to probe the minister (Kasaija) over failure to provide for funds for a national roll out of the Social Assistant Grant for Empowerment (SAGE.)

The committee chaired by Mr Alex Ndeezi (PWDs, NRM)was receiving submissions pertaining the sector (Gender) budget for the next Financial Year (2019/20.)

The ministry is allocated shs 194.7b.