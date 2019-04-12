Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir ousted and arrested by the military

Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir has been ousted and arrested by the military after nearly 30 years in power.

Speaking on state TV, defence minister Awad Ibn Auf said the army would oversee a two-year transitional period followed by elections.

He also said a three-month state of emergency was being put in place.

Protesters, however, have vowed to stay on the streets despite an overnight curfew being imposed by the military.

Demonstrations against Mr Bashir, who has governed Sudan since 1989, have been taking place for several months.

The protesters are now demanding a civilian council to lead the transition rather than a military one.

