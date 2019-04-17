Sudan’s deposed president Bashir reportedly moved to prison

Sudan’s deposed president Omar al-Bashir has reportedly been moved to Kobar maximum security prison in the capital Khartoum where he is being held in confinement.

According to Reuter’s News Agency, since his removal by the military last Thursday, Bashir had been detained under heavy guard in the presidential residence inside the compound that also houses the Defense Ministry.

The military ousted Bashir after weeks of protests against his regime that culminated in a sit-in outside the Defense Ministry compound that began on April 6th.

Protests are still going on despite his removal, with calls for civilian and not military rule.

Related Stories…………..

Uganda ready to offer asylum to Bashir – Oryem

Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir ousted and arrested by the military