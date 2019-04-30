Sudan’s Bashir still wanted by ICC

By Ruth Anderah.

The International Criminal Court has maintained that ousted Sudan leader Omar Al Bashir remains a wanted man by The Hague-based court.

This is according to the Court’s Outreach Officer in Uganda Maria Kamara.

Earlier Sudan’s Military Council had announced that Bashir would be arrested and tried in Sudan, however, Kamara says he is still suspected to have committed crimes against humanity in Dafur.

She was addressing journalists in Kampala to give an update of the trial of former LRA rebel commander Dominic Ongweni which resumes today with the 26th defense witness taking to the stand.

Related Stories………..

Sudan’s deposed president Bashir reportedly moved to prison

Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir ousted and arrested by the military