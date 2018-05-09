Student remanded for faking her own kidnap

By Ruth Anderah.

A 19 year old girl has been remanded to Luzira prison for allegedly faking her kidnap and receiving 750,000 shillings from her mother as a disguised ransom.

Peace Ansiimirwe is a student and a resident of Bushenyi district.She has been jointly charged alongside her unemployed boy- friend, 22 year old Julius Atwebembeire a resident of Kasubi in Lubaga division within Kampala city.

The duo has this afternoon appeared before Buganda Road court grade one magistrate Samuel Kagoda and denied 3 counts including, demanding money by menaces /force, and obtaining money by false pretence and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Prosecut states that on the 23rd/April 2018 at Kasubi in Lubaga division, both Atwebembire and Ansiimirwe hatched a plot to defraud Scovia Nahabwe of 3 million shillings but received 750, 000 shillings only by falsely pretending that the said money was to rescue Ansiimirwe from kidnappers whereas not .

Court documents show that Nahabwe took up the matter with police and on tracking the numerous telephone calls she received to rescue Asiimirwe, they all pointed at Atwebembire who had eloped with her daughter in Kasubi.

The pair has been remanded to Luzira prison until the 18th/May 2018 when court will consider their bail application.