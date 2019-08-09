Street children’s parents will face charges of child neglect

By Prossy Kisakye.

The state minister for youth and children affairs Florence Nakiwala has cautioned parents who live their children to beg on streets that they will be charged with child neglect.

She disclosed that in the eviction process many parents with in the city came up complaining that their children were taken.

Nakiwala added that this shows that parents are no longer taking care of their children which is contrary to children’s act.

She said that they are to force parents go to for DNA to prove whether the evicted children are their own before action can be taken

Yesterday the minister said that they have so far evicted over 600 street children from the city streets.