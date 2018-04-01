Stop torturing people, Archbishop Odama tells police and army

By Polycap Kalokwera

The Archbishop of Gulu Archdiocese John Baptist Odama has advised the armed forces on the dangers of torture that has taken a toll on Uganda’s population, saying there should be respect for humanity.

While delivering his Easter message at St Joseph Cathedral Gulu this morning, Bishop Odama said that the forces are meant to protect people on behalf of God but not to torture them and cause pain.

He has advised the executive to create avenues for dialogue to ensure lasting peace in Uganda.

Archbishop Odama has also asked Christians to pray for peace in South Sudan, DR Congo and Somalia where insecurity is still a threat to human life.

At Christ Church in Gulu, Vicar General Godfrey Loum has told the Christians to always have faith and hope that they will resurrect just like Jesus Christ did.