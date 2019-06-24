Stop praising leaders too much – Mufti Menk tells Muslims

A renowned Muslim Scholar from Zimbabwe has urged Ugandans to speak out against those who are doing wrong things instead of praising them.

Mufti Ismail Ibn Musa Menk who has been on a tour dubbed Building bridges in Uganda, where he met different people says praising someone when they are in wrong prevents you from seeing their ills.

He revealed this during the VIP dinner held in Kampala last evening.

Mufti Menk is on a three-day visit to Uganda and is expected to conclude with a public speaking at Namboole Stadium later today.

Mufti Menk is a motivational speaker rallying the Muslims into working together with people of other faiths and promote unity.