Stellah Nyanzi case flops, she is further remanded

By Ruth Anderah.

Hearing of a cyber harassment case against the jailed Makerere University researcher Dr. Stellah Nyanzi has flopped today before Buganda Road court, due to the absence of trial magistrate.

Consequently Nyanzi has been taken back on remand at Luzira prison after another magistrate Robert Mukanza adjourned her case to the March 29th 2019.

Nyanzi is charged with offenses of Cyber harassment and offensive communication in which prosecution says she used her official Facebook to attack the privacy of president M7 and his late mother Esteri Kokundeka in September last year .

Nyanzi has been on remand since November last year after she refused to exercise her right to apply for bail .