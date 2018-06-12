Stella Nyanzi arrested for demanding to meet the IGP over women murders

By Damali Mukhaye.

Police have arrested the renowned activist Stella Nyanzi at police headquarters at naguru for storming the police head offices demanding to meet the IGP over women murders.

Police led by the eastern KMP commander Michael Musani arrested Nyanzi this afternoon and detained her at Jinja road police station for allegedly parking and locking herself inside a car across the police headquarters main entrance.

The spokesperson of the forum for Democratic change Sarah Eperu says they had gone to meet the IGP Martins Okoth Ochola as earlier agreed but they were unfortunately denied entry.

Last week the same group protested at the same place following failure by the IGP Martin OkothOchola to meet them to discuss and draw solutions to the rampant women kidnaps and murders in the country.