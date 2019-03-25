State to respond to Sebuufu submissions seeking acquittal

By Ruth Anderah.

Prosecution is today expected to respond to the final submissions filed by Pine car bond businessman Muhammad Sebuufu for murder of a business woman Donnah Betty Katushabe.

Last week Ssebuufu asked High Court to acquit him of murder of city Katushabe saying prosecution failed to bring sufficient evidence to connect Sebuufu to the murder.

Sebuufu through his lawyers Caleb Alaka denied involved in the murder and instead pinned former DPC at CPS Aaron Baguma, whom he said ordered a team of police officers commanded by Specioza Nyanzi to go at Bwebajja and arrest Katushabe.

Katushabe is alleged to have been assaulted to death on October 23rd 2015 by Sebuufu and his workers at Pine car bond for failing to pay a balance of 9 million for the car she had bought.

The summary of the prosecution evidence is that Katushabe bought a car from Pine car bond at 13 Million shillings of which she only paid 5 and left a balance of 9 million shillings.

