State Minister of Lands Persis Namuganza attacks Speaker Kadaga again

The State Minister of Lands, Persis Namuganza has continued with her scathing attack on the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, accusing her using her position to cause violence in Bukono constituency.

Namuganza, the Bukono constituency MP accuses Kadaga of interfering in the political affairs of the constituency, that she also actively de-campaigned her during 2015 NRM party primaries and in 2016 elections.

Namuganzahas told a Parliamentary Committee on Rules and Privileges that Kadaga has also consistently defied the advice of the President to stay the installation of the Bukono chief until matters are sorted;

Early this month the Busoga Parliamentary Group suspended Persis Namuganza due to what her colleagues described as unbecoming conduct due to attacks on Rebecca Kadaga and even threatened to sue her.