State minister Musa Ecweru asks NRM members to stay humble

By Ritah Kemigisa

Members in the ruling NRM have been warned from acting like they have power over other Ugandans just because they belong to the NRM.

Giving his tribute on the floor of parliament to the late Ibrahim Abiriga, the state minister for Relief and Disaster Preparedness Musa Ecweru said NRM members need to emulate the deceased Abiriga who despite tirelessly working for the party with a lot of passion , he did not have any sense of entitlement.

Ecweru says NRM members do not have the right of being treated like a special category further calling upon them to be humble if they are to avoid leading the country to the ruins.