State minister for ICT challenges young people to be innovative

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

The state minister for Information and Communication Technology Aidah Nantaba has challenged young people to come up various innovations that can steer the country into real development.

Speaking at the Commemoration of the International Girls in ICT at Nabisunsa Girls School this morning, the minister has commended government for the commitment to support young innovators.

This comes after parliament passed the Excise Duty Amendment Act of 2018 yesterday, among which imposed a mandatory Shs 200 daily levy for WhatsApp users starting July 1st.

The move government says is intended to support people develop local chat applications.