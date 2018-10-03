State house confirms RDC reshuffle

By Benjamin Jumbe.

State house has confirmed the reshuffle of Resident District Commissioners.

It follows release of a fresh list where president Museveni appointed several people as RDCs and Deputy RDCs.

In June this year the President withdrew the list of the RDCs he had released due to reported inconsistencies, among them the appointment of some individuals who died.

Speaking to Kfm the senior presidential press secretary Don Wanyama confirmed the reshuffle and the new list issued.

Some of the names on the list include Mpimbaza Hashaka for abim, Taban data peter for Adjumani , Omara Josephine for Alebtong, Eyalo Lillian for Amolatar, Dr. Sazir Nnsubuga Mayanja Bukomansimbi, Sakwa Eric for jinja, and Mpiima Faridah for kampala