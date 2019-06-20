State House Anti-Corruption Unit head Lt Col Nakalema speaks out on BOU saga

By Ruth Anderah

State House Anti-Corruption Unit head Lt Col Edith Nakalema has emphasised the need for enhancing collective action for Uganda’s Anti-Corruption Response.

She says the unit provides a quick response to public out-cry and that since December 2018 they have registered over 61,000 and 71 officials arraigned in court for corruption related offences.

Speaking at a dialogue in Kampala, Col Nakalema also clarified media reports about the alleged printing of the excess 90billion shillings saying her unit together with the police are not investigating currency but content in the extra 13 pallets that were loaded on a chartered plane carrying a Bank of Uganda consignment.

She adds that this was after the governor Emmanuel Mutebile asked her team to investigate the extra cargo and investigations have sofar revealed that the cargo belonged to 13 agencies and they now know the clearing agents responsible.

Nakalema has promised that a report on the same is due to be produced.

