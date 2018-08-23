State Drops Charges against Bobi Wine, Court set to rule if he should be charged with treason by the Civil Court

Kyadondo East memeber of parliament has appeared before the general court martial sitting at the 4th division headquarters in Gulu chaired by Gen Andrew Ogutti for mention of his case.

The lead prosecutor Maj Raphael Magezi has prayed to court to have the charges dropped against Robert Kyagulanyi at the court martial and he instead be handed to the police to face treason charges.

Prosecution asserts that the accused was arrested in Arua Municipality along with others others amongst them Arua Municipality MP elect Kasiano wadri AND 31 OTHERS who were charged with treason.

KYagulanyi’s defence lawyer medard ssegona however says the court cannot drop charges and at the same time hand him over to the police to face charges of treason.

He says Kyagulanyi should be set free and be taken to seek better medical attention.

He says if the police wants kyagulanyi, he should be formally summoned arguing that no charges are in police.

Court martial on recess for ten minutes”

Related Stories…………

Bobi Wine Released, then re-arrested, charged with treason then remanded

Acholi Khadi begs Museveni to Pardon Bobi Wine

Jose Chameleone leads host of artists begging Museveni to forgive Bobi Wine