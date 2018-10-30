Sports Council directed to recover 21 million in seven days

By Moses Kyeyune.

Parliament’s Committee of Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises has directed national council of sports to recover over 21 million shillings within even working days.

The money was meant to be deducted as withholding tax from different suppliers in the financial year 2013/2014.

The Auditor General John Muwanga noted in his report for 2013/ 2014 that payments worth 452 million were made to different service providers without deducting withholding tax, an error the National Council of Sports attributed to capacity and skills gap.

However the committee chaired Anita Among has quizzed the Council’s internal auditor Muhamad Bbaale who acknowledged the error and apologized for what he aid was a mistake.

Among says that the money should be recovered as directed lest the committee be prompted to take further action.