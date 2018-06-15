Sport bikes and tourist vehicles exempted from taxes

By Ritah Kemigisa.

As the country waits for the budget reading, players in the tourism and sports sectors and investors are headed for good tax days.

According to the URA tax policy amendments for financial year 2017/2018, motor vehicles for transporting tourists like sightseeing buses and over load trucks shall be all exempted from paying taxes.

The authority however warns that these vehicles must have colors that blend with the environment and also have provisions for camping, rescue and first aid equipment and communications fittings.

Meanwhile motorcycles and bicycles for rallies are also to be tax free effective this year and the aim is aimed to boosting sports in the country.

Investors investing in free zones and industrial parks are also to be exempted from income tax, Value added Tax and excise duty as a strategy to attract investment in industrial parks.