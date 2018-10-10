Special sitting for the late former Attorney General Peter Nyombi not held today

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Parliament will not hold a special sitting today for the late former Attorney General Peter Nyombi.

The clerk to parliament Jane Kibirigye had earlier revealed that a special session shall be held today for the deceased.

According to the parliament’s director of communication and public affairs, Chris Obore

his body will just lie in state for public viewing.

Obore says a date shall be communicated when the MPs shall pay tribute to their departed colleague.

He says the change is part of the speakers communication since the legislators are now recess.

Many MPs have however questioned her decision.