Speaker urges gov’t to design policies to cater for albinios

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has asked Government to design policies that can cater for people living with albinism.

Meeting representatives of people living with albinism and legislators on committees of equal opportunities, legal affairs and human rights to discuss a report on the state of people living with albinism in the country, Kadaga said that these people are living under threat.

Kadaga said that she plans to meet president Museveni to share the plight of these people and asking for his support in providing them with the required health services

These led by Doreen Mawejje from center for women and children with albinism said that there is a need for massive sensitization of the public on the plight of albinism.