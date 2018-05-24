Speaker tasks MoH to investigate cause of strange disease that has claimed eight lives in Manafwa

By Moses Kyeyune.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has directed the ministry of health to investigate the cause of a strange disease that has claimed eight lives in Manafwa district.

This is after the Bubulo East MP Rose Mutonyi informed parliament that the strange disease was mainly attacking children and causing them to pass urine with blood.

Mutonyi informed parliament that doctors say it is just fever but are yet to find a cure for it.

According to Mutonyisix of the affected kids are fighting for their lives and need urgent medical attention.

This prompted the speaker Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga to direct the ministry of health to investigate and report to parliament by next week.