Speaker Summons 1st lady and information minister

By Ssebuliba Samuel & Rita Kemigisa.

The speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has directed the minister of education and sports Janet Museveni to appear in parliament on Tuesday next week and explain what government has done to check exploitation of parents by schools.

This was after Mukono South Mp Muyanja Ssenyonga for the second time raised the matter of high school fees charged by government aided schools which are equal to private ones.

Senyonga said as schools open for First term, many parents are worried because of the hiked fees.

The speaker also summoned the minister for information to justify why people from Moroto cannot access radios from Uganda.

Kadaga says in her recent visit to these areas, she found out that residents in Sebei region and Moroto district can only listen to radios from Kenya hence denying them their right to information.

She said that this matter is not new to government and so the line minister must appear before parliament on Tuesday to explain.