Speaker of parliament praised for giving the youth political hope

By Betty Alobo.

The Democratic Party have commended the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga for positively receiving petition by youth to reduce nomination fees from 3 million shillings to 400,000 shillings.

The party publicity secretary, Kenneth Kakande says that democracy is not a commodity to be purchased by the highest bidder but rather one where everyone can freely engage in politics.

He adds that reducing the fees will give more youth a chance to actively participate in politics by contesting for parliamentary and other elective seats.