Speaker of Parliament Kadaga asks for sanitary towels for women in refugee camps

By Moses Kyeyune.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has asked the United Nations High Commission for Refugees to provide sanitary towels for women in refugee camps.

The Speaker was on Monday officiating at the launch of new standards for re-usable sanitary pads at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

Kadaga said it is displeasing if women in camps cannot be catered for to ensure their menstrual hygiene.

She also wants local manufacturers of reusable sanitary towels to expand to cover the whole country.