Speaker Kadaga wants private companies out of labour export market

By Moses Kyeyune.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has challenged the government to ring-fence exportation of labour to eligible government agencies and not the private sector.

This, she said, is the only way out to curb the rising cases of human trafficking.

Kadaga has been officiating at a workshop on modern slavery at Golden Tulip Hotel, in Kampala.

The remarks by the speaker come amidst public unrest and concerns of rights abuse suffered by Ugandan domestic workers, especially those in Oman, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

The workshop that pulled different stakeholders was meant to deliberate on proposals to be contained on the Anti-Slavery Bill 2018.

The private members bill is moved by Soroti Municipality MP, Herbert Ariko (FDC) with the aim of creating a regulatory mechanism on Labour Export.

The Speaker also says she is displeased with government officials including ministers who own labour export companies and that this is a threat to regulatory frameworks.