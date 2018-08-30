Speaker dismiss ultimatum reports 

By Ssebuliba Samuel………………..

The deputy speaker of parliament of Jacob Oulanya has dismissed media reports that parliament had given a two days ultimatum for president to respond to a letter sent to him by the speaker of parliament.

Yesterday the speaker was quoted to have suspended parliamentary plenary until next week to allow president respond on issue of people who tortured members of parliament.

Speaking to media today, the speaker of parliament said that he did not give the president ultimatum, but rather time to allow him clarify speakers quest.

He said that these reports can create unnecessary tension between executive and legislature.