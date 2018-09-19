Speaker attacks UPDF for restricting civilians from accessing the general court martial & military barracks

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has attacked the UPDF for restricting civilians from accessing the general court martial and the military barracks.

Launching the 3rd quarter report of the Uganda Law Society on the state of rule of law, Kadaga said many people do not know how the court operates underscoring the need for the army to facilitate civilians to access it as witnesses or spectators.

Kadaga argued that just like the way parliament allows all Ugandans to have access, the court martial should also do the same and also conduct open trials outside their premises.

She has vowed to report all the errant soldiers so that they are punished.

In the report, the general court martial was put on the spot for trying civilians and was asked to stop this practice.