South Sudan refugees in Yumbe call for end of war in their country

By Joseph Kato

South Sudan youth refugees living in Bidibidi camp in Yumbe district have asked warring parties in their country to stop fighting to enable their return to their motherland.

Speaking at Reach A Hand Uganda’s Women, Adolescents and Young people sensitization workshop earlier today, youth refugees said their suffering must be brought to an end.

The WAY program that is being implemented by UNFPA in collaboration with Ministry of Health, Ministry of Gender, will enable women and young people among refugee and host communities to live healthy, productive lives and contribute to their communities’ development.

It is being implemented in the districts of Arua, Yumbe, Moyo, Adjumani, Kitgum, Lamwo, Agago and Amuru, where sexual and reproductive health challenges and high prevalence of gender-based Violence are further complicated by the influx of refugees from South Sudan.