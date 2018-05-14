South Sudan peace talks to resume this week

By Frederic Musisi.

The second phase of the High Level Revitalization Forum on the South Sudan peace talks is scheduled to start on Thursday in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

This has been confirmed by Margaret Kafeero the head of public diplomacy at the ministry of foreign affairs who says the state minister for international relations Henry OkelloOryem is leading Uganda on the talks.

She says Oryem flew to Addis Ababa at the weekend and held back-to-back meetings with his Kenyan and Ethiopian counterparts to galvanize their support for a common ground ahead of the talks held under the guidance of IGAD.

The resumption of the talks follows president Museveni’s recent trips to Juba and Cairo during which he, among other things discussed the issue of unrelenting South Sudan conflict with hosts.