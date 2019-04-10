South Sudan leaders asked to opt for peace

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The leaders of South Sudan should decide that violence and war is not the answer and instead opt for peace negotiations.

The remarks come from the US Ambassador Deborah Malac as protests unending war between opposition leader Riek Machar and Salva kir continue.

Malac says the country is facing a governance problem and can only be solved if the two warring parties settle their differences and put the interests of the citizens first.

South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar is planning to return to Juba in May under a power-sharing deal that many believe will offer the “best chance” of ending the war.

South Sudan descended into war in December 2013 when Kiir accused Machar, his former deputy, of plotting a coup.

The war has seen more than of half of south Sudanese refugees in Uganda and other neighboring countries.