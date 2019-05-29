South Sudan is safe for Ugandans – S.Sudan Gov’t

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The government of south Sudan has assured Ugandans of their safety following the ultimately death of Two Ugandans who were shot dead on Sunday.

The duo identified as Willis Binsiima and Charles Kulewere shot by gunmen believed to be of the Dinka community after an unidentified vehicle with a foreign number plate knocked a Dinka man dead at Tikic in South Sudan.

The Spokesperson of South Sudan Embassy in Kampala David Amour says so far two people have arrested and will help police in investigations to apprehend the others still at large.

Amour adds that students at Hope and Resurrection secondary school where the deceased were teachers have currently refused to go