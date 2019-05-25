South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa sworn in today

Cyril Ramaphosa has today been sworn into office as president of South Africa in a colorful inauguration event in Pretoria.

In his speech he called for peaceful transition of power across the African continent.

African National Congress leader Ramaphosa was elected as the president for the sixth democratic Parliament on Wednesday last week.

President Yoweri Museveni is among other world leaders that have graced the event in Pretoria, South Africa

The other dignitaries invited to the event are Egypt’s president and chair of the African Union Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Fakhi.

Ramaphosa took over as president during the fifth Parliament last year, following the resignation of former president Jacob Zuma.