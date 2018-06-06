SOTNUG18 Museveni tells kidnappers to surrender or be defeated

By Moses Kyeyune.

President Yoweri Museveni has asked criminals involved in the rampant cases of kidnap and murder of innocent citizens to surrender or lest they are flushed out of wherever they are hiding.

Museveni has been speaking about the security situation in the country where he blamed most of the recent atrocities on rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces operating in neighboring DR Congo.

Museveni says that every criminal will answer for their actions.

The President has also explained government undertakings on high profile murders in the country since 2017.