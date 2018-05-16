Somali President promises to deliver new constitution before next elections

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has promised to ensure Somalia holds the next elections under a new constitutional order.

The President has made the assurance in a speech read on his behalf by the Speaker of the House of the People, Mohamed Mursal Abdirahman, at the end of a three-day national constitutional convention in Mogadishu.

He has noted that the search for a new constitution had taken too long since it was launched in Djibouti, in the year 2000, adding that the process must be speeded up.

Though the review time table expects the new document to be ready by the end of 2019, President Farmaajo’s administration is determined to complete the process ahead of schedule.

He says delivery of a new constitution is one of the three key promises that led to his election in February 2017, adding the document would foster unity, bring political stability and enable the country co-exist peacefully with its neighbors.