Socialite Brian White’s attempted murder case flops

By Ruth Anderah

Hearing of the attempted murder case against city socialite Brian Kirumira alias Brian White has failed to kick off this morning.

The hearing was scheduled to begin today before the Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court but it did not because the victim Victor Bitwire; who is the prosecution’s key witness is still very weak and unable to attend court to testify.

This has prompted the Chief Magistrate Elias Kakooza to adjourn the case to the March 5th 2018 after the state prosecutor Jackline Akao informed him that there were no other witnesses summoned to court.

Brian White together with his body guard CPL Thomas Okoth who is attached to the police’s Crime Intelligence Headquarters are said to have shot at Bitwire on the night of December 13th 2018 at Brian White’s residence in Buziga Munyonyo.

