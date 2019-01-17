Social studies and science best done subjects in 2018 PLE

By Moses Ndhaye

The Uganda National Examinations Board has noted an improvement in performance in 2018 Primary Leaving Examinations whose results were released this afternoon.

According to the Board’s Executive Secretary Daniel Odongo, Social Studies was the best performed subject accounting for 95.5%, followed by Integrated Science at 92.3%.

English is in 3rd place at 87.7% and Mathematics was the worst performed at 77% with improved distinction levels although there was a decline at credit level.

The reports from examiners according to the UNEB Secretary indicate that there was improvements in candidates’ handwriting and expression.

Regarding the overall performance of candidates by divisional grades in 2018 compared to 2017, there was a slight improvement and a lower failure rate.

He says boys performed better than their female counterparts especially at the upper grades.

Over 671,900 candidates registered from 13,072 centers last year, and of these 476,131 where Universal Primary Education beneficiaries.

Meanwhile only two out of the 73 inmates who registered to sit for the 2018 Primary Leaving Examinations at Luzira Upper Prison obtained division one.

According to UNEB Executive Secretary Daniel Odongo, seven of these were ungraded.

26 and 15 candidates passed in division two and three respectively.