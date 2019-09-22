Public advised to be cautious of people they engage with online

By Ritah Kemigisa

Counselors have advised social media users to be cautious of the people they engage with online.

Recent research by the Uganda Counselors’ Association shows that social media can influence suicide-related behavior because internet use can cause more exposure to graphic content and lead to cyber-bullying.

In many cases over the past ten years cyber-bullying has led to self-harm and suicide.

The President Uganda Counseling Association Gaston Byamugisha says much as social media connects millions of people, they cannot offer them the social support they need when challenges arise.

A recent Africa report ranked Uganda fourth among African countries with high suicide rates.

Mozambique takes first place followed by Tanzania and Burundi in 2nd and 3rd places respectively.