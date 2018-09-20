Smart city in 9months is giving Ugandans false hopes – Lukwago

By Damali mukhaye.

The lord mayor of Kampala Erias Lukwango has critizised president Museveni’s promise to make Kampala a smart city in nine months.

President Museveni last week promised to turn Kampala a smart city in nine months and insecurity free.

Addressing journalists at his offices, Lukwango says that the declaration of president Museveni is an illusion because one can never have a smart city with disorganizes transport systems,poor education and other services which can never be worked upon in nine months.

He says that KCCA has a five years development plan which will turn the city into a suburb city if its followed advising that president Museveni should also visit KCCA and see how to make Kampala a smart city following those plans rather than giving Ugandans false hopes

