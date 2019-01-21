Skilled scouts and invigilators needed

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Uganda Examinations Board has been asked to enroll highly skilled scouts and invigilators if exam malpractice is to be wiped out from national exams.

The call comes from Christopher Kibazanga, the Agriculture minister, also Bughendera county MP in Bundibugyo district after exam results of over 3000 pupils were withheld.

Majority of the affected schools are from Bundibugyo districts where the Uganda examinations board said some parents this district also paid shs 50,000 to facilitate the process of cheating.

Kibazanga says UNEB should not wait to get hold of those who cheat in exams at the marking stage but rather at the time the pupils or students are writing these exams.