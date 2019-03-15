SK Mbuga’s wife denied bail

By Ephraim Kasozi.

Ms Angella Chebet, the wife to socialite Sulaiman Kabangala Mbuga, aka, SK Mbuga, has been denied bail pending trial in connection with fraud accusations.

Justice Margret Tibulya of the Anti-Corruption Court dismissed Ms Chebet’s application for bail, reasoning that all five sureties presented were not substantial.

“The sureties presented and their station of life is not appropriate to the bond required. Considering that the applicant (Chebet) jumped bail and fled another jurisdiction, the application is hereby disallowed,” said Justice Tibulya in a ruling read by Chief Magistrate Pamela Lamunu Ocaya.

Ms Ocaya further remanded Ms Chebet to Luzira Prison until March 27 upon State’s submission that investigations into the case were still ongoing.

Ms Chebet is accused of defrauding millions of shillings from a Swedish national.

She is charged with six counts of obtaining money by false pretence and money laundering.

The court decision came after the state objected to Ms Chebet’s application, saying she is a flight risk after fleeing Sweden where she was granted bail pending trial.