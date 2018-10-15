SK MBUGA and other Ugandans to be charged in Dubai

By Samuel Sebuliba.

Uganda’s tycoon Sulaiman Kabangala Mbuga is yet to be charged in Dubai since is arrest in February this year.

Mbuga is among the 45 Ugandans who are rotting in Dubai jails on several charges including fraud, drag trafficking , Alcoholism , abduction and others .

Speaking to media today the spokesperson ministry of foreign affairs Moses Kasujja said SK Mbuga has never be charges with any offence due on going investigation and thus Uganda’ embassy in Dubai can’t help him at this stage .

For the case of other Ugandans Kasujja said that they are working with United Arab Emirates government to release them and be tried in Uganda.