Six Butcher men handed 8 months jail sentence

By Ruth Anderah.

City Hall court has handed an 8 months jail sentence to the 6 Butcher men accused of spraying harmful chemicals on meat and fish.

The two were sentenced by presiding grade one magistrate Beatrice Kainza before whom they had appeared expecting her to re-read charges against them.

Yesterday presiding grade one magistrate was to sentence them after they pleaded guilty on Friday 5th January 2018 but it was not possible as the suspects requested that the charge be read to them again.

The accused including ; Erias Kafumba, Isa Ssenoga , Isma Mutebi, Umar Kalyango, Baker Mulondo and Ibrahim Ssekitto were arrested last week from areas of Nakasero Market, Nankulabye and Ntinda Market in an operation by KCCA health and law enforcement officers .

During the said operation, it was established that the suspects spray harmful chemicals on both the fish and meat they sell to the public in order to deter away and kill flies.